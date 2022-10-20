Wakaso, Ayew, and Mane are role models for young Africans - Tim Cahill

Wakaso and Dede Ayew celebrate a goal

Tim Cahill, a former Australia international, considers Mubarak Wakaso, Andre Ayew, Sadio Mane role models for other young Africans

Senegal, Morocco, Ghana, Tunisia, and Cameroon are working diligently to achieve success as the World Cup kicks off in a little over a month.



On the field, some of the top African footballers, like Sadio Mane and Andre Ayew, will face off against the finest players in the world.



Wakaso appeared with the Ghana national team at the 2014 World Cup. Andre Ayew who is the current captain of the Black Stars has played in two FIFA World Cups (2010 and 2014).

Tim Cahill acknowledged how inspirational these African players are in an interview with Countdown Qatar.



“I think Wakaso, Andre Ayew, Mane and other African players represent a pathway for boys and girls back home in their countries to aspire to. They are going to be playing on these pitches, inspiring the next generation,” he said.



Senegal is in group A with host Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands. Ghana is in group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. Tunisia is in Group D with Denmark, France, and Australia. Morocco is in Group F with Belgium, Croatia, and Canada. Finally Cameroon is in Group G with Brazil, Serbia, and Switzerland.