Wakaso, Boateng called to join Black Stars for AFCON qualifiers

Midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Charles K. Akonnor Head Coach of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars, has extended an invitation to China-based players, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng to join his squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Black Stars would move to camp on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to continue with preparations, after a short break.



Coach Akonnor, last week, invited 32 locally-based players to commence preparation for the final two games scheduled for March 24 and March 28 respectively.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement said, due to the current COVID-19 protocols, the training sessions would be held behind closed doors.

It said the GFA media team would provide pictures and videos to the media and the public on daily basis.



It added that the Communications team would later announce dates for media engagement with the technical team and some of the players.