Wakaso, Muntari's wife react as Andre Ayew shares beautiful photo of mom on Mother's Day

Andre Dede Ayew Nottingham Forest.jfif Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew has taken to social media to celebrate his mother Maha Ayew on Mother's Day.

The Nottingham Forest forward shared a throwback picture of his mother and described her as the best mum in the world.

Ayew, who comes from a football family with his father Abedi Pele being a three-time African Footballer of the Year, also has two brothers who play football, Jordan Ayew and Rahim Ayew.

In his tribute, Ayew thanked his mother for her unwavering support throughout his football career.

He acknowledged that her sacrifices and encouragement have been instrumental in his success as a professional footballer.

Ayew's tribute to his mother received an outpouring of support and admiration from fans and followers on social media.

Many praised him for his gratitude and appreciation for his mother's role in his life and career. Some also noted the Ayew family's legacy in Ghanaian and African football, with Abedi Pele being one of the continent's most celebrated footballers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andre Ayew "Mopao” (@andreayew10)

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
