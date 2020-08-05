Sports News

Wakaso elated after picking man of the match award in Jiangsu Suning victory

Mubarak Wakaso won the MOTM in his first game

Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso is on cloud nine after being adjudged Man of the Match in his side Jiangsu Suning FC 2-1 win over Dalian Professional FC in the Chinese Super League.

Wakasu who was playing his second game for the club impressed as his side picked their second win of the season.



Goals from Alex Teixeira and Eder gave Jiangsu Suning a comfortable lead before Solomon Randon got the consolation for the visitors.



Wakasu was voted man of the match after a splendid display on the day.

The former Deportivo Alves midfielder took to his Twitter account to react after his man of the match display.





Great +3 points with man of match ???????? Allah is great ???????????????????? #WM33 pic.twitter.com/9wrPWAszF8 — M.M.JUNIOR WAKASO (@WakasoBobby) August 4, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.