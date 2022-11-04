Wakaso in 2022? - Social media users react to Black Stars' provisional squad for World Cup

Black Stars

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter have reacted to Black Stars coach Otto Addo's 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The squad announced on Friday, November 3, 2022, has usual faces such as Thomas Partey, Andre Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, and Daniel Amartey among others.



Three local players, two from Hearts of Oak and one from Asante Kotoko made the shortlist.



The Hearts of Oak contingent are Dennis Korsah and Afriyie Barnieh while Kotoko is represented by Ibrahim Danlad.



Mubarak Wakaso, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Kassim Nuhu, and Caleb Ekuban are some of the big-name returnees in the squad.



While many are pleased with the majority of the names on the list, some have raised concerns about the inclusion of Wakaso.

Some opined that the Eupen midfielder should not make the final list for the tournament.



The squad will be pruned down to 26 a week to the World Cup.



Nice list, hope the final 26 will clear all the unwanted player Baba Rahman, Afena Gyan and co. — Abiamka (@Abiamka_GH) November 4, 2022

I won't believe anything again from your camp should Wakaso make the final team shiaa — Ben yankey (@ben_yankey) November 4, 2022

Main surprises for me, inclusion wise are:



Dennis Korsah, Edmund Addo, Mubarak Wakaso, Mudasiru Salifu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh & Richmond Boakye.



Boakye & Addo are quite extraordinary inclusions - the former barely playing in Greece, the latter yet to play this season! https://t.co/F1pkDIu2Eb — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) November 4, 2022

What exactly is Mubarak Wakaso going to do at the world Cup? — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) November 4, 2022

E pain me waa Wakaso self name dey inside — Don Spark (@youngjo20533854) November 4, 2022

Wakaso is also in the World Cup squad. Shaolin soccer nkoaaa oo ???? — ThePowderGuy (@thepowderguy1) November 4, 2022

I don't know what Samuel Owusu and Mubarak Wakaso are doing in that Blackstars Provisional. Make you people go fuck up see???? — AREABOY GHMUGABE ⚔️???????????? (@yesemewonyansa) November 4, 2022

Wakaso is going to the FIFA world cup? This guy get links in the Black stars ankasa ???????????? — MINGLE???????? (@mingle_tweets) November 4, 2022

Wakaso??? In this big 2022 https://t.co/J4mYFymRN9 — Sena (@dasti___) November 4, 2022

ah chale the guy wakaso hurt for some game inside ein name dey inside? https://t.co/QtdaXWZBzu — melvin fort (@m_holdbrook) November 4, 2022

All the midfielders here , Wakaso is the worst but but he’ll make the squad too https://t.co/nSEWmyARwl — LondonBOY INNIT???????????????? (@99barima) November 4, 2022

makes a lot of sense tho, there's no way Wakaso should make the final squad — Kobby???? (@phacelord__) November 4, 2022

