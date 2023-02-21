Wakaso recalls last chat with Christian Atsu

Black Stars player, Mubarak Wakaso has revealed that he had a chat with his bossom friend and teammate, Christian Atsu on the day he got trapped under the rubble of an earthquake, which incident led to his death.

According to Wakaso, it was one of their usual conversations except that the subject of their discussion was largely about him teasing the late Hatayspor winger over the late winning goal he scored the previous day in a league match.



“It was the same day. He scored in their match and he shared the video on his social media pages. So I called him and I was teasing him that ‘you are not allowing us to have peace because of the cheap goal you scored’ and we laughed over it,” Wakaso told Accra-based Peace FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that their parting words was a promise by Atsu to call him back which he hoped would have happened within some three days.



That, has however become the last conversation between the two good friends as Atsu’s body would later be recovered from the rubble some 12 days later.



Christian Atsu died from the impact of a massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria over a week ago.

The body of the former Black Stars player was found under rubble over a week after the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that stuck on February 6, 2023.















