Wakaso scored a hat trick, the first time I did his hair - Abiba speaks on bad luck

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso

Ghanaian hairstylist Abiba Azu has revealed how her lucky charm worked for Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, who scored a hat trick the first time she worked on his hair.

Abiba Azu has been with the Black Stars for the past few years but became a subject of interest to the public after the deposed ‘chief drummer’ of the Black Stars, Joseph Langabel, made bad luck allegations against her.



Reacting to these claims, Abiba Azu who revealed that her journey to the Black Stars came from a single recommendation from Ghanaian musician, Sherifa Gunu stated that Mubarak Wakaso scored a hattrick after touching his hair for the first time.



"It was Sherifa Gunu who connected me to the Black Stars. Because she was also my client, she called me one day and said Mubarak Wakaso wants to get his hair done and that is how it began."



"So Wakaso was the first person I touched his hair and that opened the door for me. The first hair I did for Wakaso he scored three goals," a smiling Abiba Azu said in an interview with GHOne TV.

Abiba Azu, after being the Black Stars' hairstylist, has also worked with Germany and Bayern Munich star, Serge Gnabry.



Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:



