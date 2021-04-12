Walker turns focus to Kotoko after Legon Cities defeat

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics

Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics says his team will be ready to face Asante Kotoko despite their painful loss to Legon Cities in a match-day 19 encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Great Olympics lost for the second time at the Accra Sports Stadium in this year's league after Legon Cities edged them 2-0 revenging their 3-0 defeat in the first round.



Great Olympics with the loss slipped into the second position with Kotoko now occupying the top spot following their 2-0 win against Berekum Chelsea.



Speaking at a post-match presser, Coach Walker acknowledged the significance of the match against Kotoko and was not worried about their impressive form.



"Kotoko has a new coach and they have recorded massive wins against Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea. So they are doing good and are leading the table now.

"Our next encounter would decide who remains top and if officiating should be fair, I don't care to make amends if I lose," he said.



Coach Walker was disappointed with their loss against Legon Cities even though he felt officiating wasn't too good but took the defeat in good faith having congratulated his opponent.



The "Dade Boys" would face the Porcupine Warriors in a match-day 20 encounter scheduled for the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday/Sunday.