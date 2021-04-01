Wamanafo Mighty Royals charged after brutal attack of referees

Wamanafo Mighty Royals

The Ghana Football Association has charged Division One side Wamanafo Mighty Royals for misconduct in their game against Bofoakwa Tano on Sunday.

The second tier side were ground guilty in six charges of misconduct with two officials also facing punishments.



Fans of Wamanafo Mighty Royals descended heavily on officials of the game between them and Bofoakwa Tano, beating them to pulp as the referees ooze blood through their nose.



The FA after swift investigation has decided to hand severe punishment to the team.



"Wamanafo Mighty Royals have been charged on six counts of misconduct in relation to their Division One League match against Bofoakwa Tano at the Wamanafo CAM Park," the FA wrote on their official website.

"An official of the Club, Daniel Asante and the Assistant Coach Stephen Gurah have both been charged on four counts of misconduct in relation the same match.



"The Club and the two officials are expected to submit their Statements of Defence or appear in person before the GFA Disciplinary Committee."



Below are the full statement of charges





Wamanafo Mighty Royals Fc by Joseph Adamafio on Scribd