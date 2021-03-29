Wamanafo Mighty Royals condemn barbaric act by home fans in referees beating

Referees beaten up by Wamanafo Mighty Royals fans

Division One League side Wamanafo Mighty Royals have condemned the uncouth behaviour of their fans for battering the referees who officiated their league match against Bofoakwa Tano.

After the match, center referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz and his assistants Suleman Mohammed and Yakubu Abdul Rahman were used as punching bags by angry fans of the home side after the final whistle.



The hooligans accused the match officials of bias officiating and denying their club victory against regional rivals Bofoakwa.



GHANASoccernet.com understands one of the referees is in a critical condition.



A statement released on Sunday read: “The management of Wamanafo Mighty Royals codemns the act and we solemnly express our displeasure against the act of the supporters. We are currently assisting the police on all necessary investigations to bring the culprits into justice.

“However, we plead pardon for the club from the side of the affected referees and the FA in general.”



Full statement from Wamanafo Mighty Royals:



