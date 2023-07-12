Warm reactions from Ghanaians as Capasta of Telemo fame becomes head coach of Norwegian team

Imurana Abdul Karim popularly known as Capasta Ambandi

Ghanaians have reacted positively to the appointment of musician, Imurana Abdul Karim popularly known as Capasta Ambandi as head coach of Norwegian Second Division Side, IK Junkeren.

Capasta joined IK Junkeren on 1st February 2023 as a member of their technical team.



Capasta who has been honing his coaching talent over the years has been with the Lizzy Sports Academy where he was part of their technical team.



Capasta holds a FIFA coaching license and was the under-12 head coach and soccer administrator at the Lizzy Sports Complex.



He led the team known as GreeenGEN in 2018 to win the Paris world games in France.



The team won both the under-12 and under-14 competitions beating fierce contests from teams in Paris.

Prior to that the Ghanaian coach won the World Youth Cup with the U-12 team he coached in Norway in 2017.



He has currently won 2 trophies in Denmark, 3 trophies in Sweden, 3 trophies in Norway, and 1 trophy in France.



Capasta featured in the famous “Telemo” song with Gasmila which was a banger when it was dropped in the year 2014.



Imurana Abdul Karim has been combining both music and coaching over the years. His latest album is titled 'Its Time' in 2023.



Read reactions from Ghanaians on Capasta's appointment below

Fun fact:



At our first official event in 2013, Capasta's local team won the first prize when he was still a bartender at Lizzy's sports complex. We are proud to see him achieve greatness. #ReddyLiveEvent https://t.co/YSz1JMoRL8 — REDDY LIVE (@ReddyLiveFirm) July 12, 2023

Nobody:



Capasta as a Coach, when his team wins a game, celebrating time pic.twitter.com/hmBUzovnvQ — Henri kwamz???????????????? (@MrDenuome) July 12, 2023

Anyone who dey stake Norway league.. ov 2.5 for that team always.. congrats to him — Zeeke ???????????????? (@MrAbbanGH) July 12, 2023

He was my coach at Desailly Academy very good and Fun to be with — David Lyret ????????⚽️???? (@DLyret) July 12, 2023

If he were to be in Ghana, he won’t get this opportunity coz he will be judged based on his previous experience as a musician! Our Ghanaian society is too static — Kenneth Tagoe ???????? (@Kenneth37069101) July 12, 2023

Like if he Dey Ghana

How he ein dreams go turn aspirations — Nana Osei ???????? ???????? (@Nana_osei7) July 12, 2023

Wow I'm so happy for him. May he continuing rising to the top — OBIBA JK ???????? (@jake_ami2) July 12, 2023

A lot of people have ambitions and goals they want to achieve but due to how bad our system is we choose to peruse a career that will make us get something to survive. I knew this wen I japa. Lots of opportunities available you can be watever you want . — Cfc blue boy (@CFCblueboi) July 12, 2023

This guy has been working on this since I’ve known him from the days of Telemo!! Glad he’s making his dreams a reality. Congratulations Abandi — Eddy (@GreyRCF) July 12, 2023

I've never been so happy for someone I don't even know. Congrats brother. — Delali ???????? (@ewe_boi) July 12, 2023

He’s won several titles with an u13 side years ago in Europe — Emmanu’Well (@gadonpapa1) July 12, 2023

Congratulations to @Capasta_ambandi for being the Head Coach of @IKJFotball in Norway. @SaddickAdams @ghanafaofficial @TheGhanaWeb its about time you do more research about him and let the youth get inspired by his good works up there???????????????? ..One of the youngest Coach in Norway.. pic.twitter.com/KBfN28fXle — prince pyino (@Princepyino) July 10, 2023

Congratulations to @Capasta_ambandi for being the Head Coach of @IKJFotball in Norway. @SaddickAdams @ghanafaofficial @TheGhanaWeb its about time you do more research about him and let the youth get inspired by his good works up there???????????????? ..One of the youngest Coach in Norway.. pic.twitter.com/KBfN28fXle — prince pyino (@Princepyino) July 10, 2023

REMEMBER CAPASTA ?



He featured Gasmilla on the popular Ga song “Telemo”.



Imurana Abdul Karim better known as Capasta — a FIFA Licensed Coach has been appointed Head Coach of Norwegian Second Division club, IK Junkeren. pic.twitter.com/e6vgfylA1Q — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) July 12, 2023

JNA/KPE