'Warrior' Inaki Williams brings a lot to Black Stars - Otto Addo

Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams

Ghana coach, Otto Addo has praised striker, Inaki Williams, saying the Spanish-born forward brings positivity to the Black Stars.

Following Ghana's qualification to the Mundial, Williams announced his decision to play for Ghana.



The Athletic Bilbao forward completed his switch in June 2022 and made his debut against Brazil in the September friendly game played in France.



With Ghana set to open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Portugal, Otto Addo has praised the forward for his positivity in the team.



"Yes. He has experience. He is a warrior on the field, a leader and he brings a lot of positive things to this team," he told Spanish portal AS.



Addo also highlighted what he likes about Inaki.

"I am fascinated by his humility, his hunger to win, and his willingness to always go the extra mile."



Williams is expected to feature against the Portuguese on Thursday at the 974 Stadium in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.