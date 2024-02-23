Was Oppong Weah a better player than Asamoah Gyan? - NPP's Miracles Aboagye tackles critics

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 election campaign, has defended the appointment of legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan as the chairman of the sub-committee responsible for drafting the youth and sports aspect of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s manifesto for the 2024 elections.

Gyan’s appointment has raised eyebrows, with critics questioning the competence of the ex-Sunderland striker to make meaningful contributions to policies and plans that will shape the future of sports and the Ghanaian youth.



Responding to the critics on Asempa FM, Miracles Aboagye chided them for belittling the competence and intelligence of Asamoah Gyan.



In his view, the opposition to Gyan’s appointment is a reflection of the stereotypical view that footballers are not people with the capabilities to make meaningful contributions to issues beyond the pitch.



Aboagye rejected what he claims to be an attempt to box Gyan into a corner as a mere football figure and not someone resourceful enough to hold key positions in the country.



He surmises that if George Weah could rise from a footballer to Liberia president, then chairing a mere manifesto committee should not be out of the reach of Asamoah Gyan, whom he considers to be an even better footballer than Weah.



“Was Oppong Weah better than Asamoah Gyan? Didn’t he become a president? If Oppong Weah, a footballer, could become president, then what’s wrong with Asamoah Gyan’s position? Are we saying a footballer cannot draft a plan? A footballer became a president, so why is it a jump too high for another footballer to chair an ordinary committee?

“We like to box people and label them, but what we don’t know how to do is spotting and harnessing talents. Let’s watch out for Asamoah Gyan. You’ll be amazed by the sort of delivery that young man will come up with,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan was named as a member of the manifesto committee for Dr Bawumia’s presidential bid on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



As the chair of the youth and sports sub-committee, Gyan has been tasked with using his expertise to generate ideas and plans for sports development and the growth of the Ghanaian youth.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye provided insight into why Dr Bawumia settled on Gyan as the chair of the committee.



“Asamoah Gyan, at his young age, is already a legend. He has travelled across the world for years and has now retired. The best we can do is tap into his talent in wanting to fix our sports. Asamoah Gyan is a deep young man; he has a lot of ideas. If there is one person in the committee we believe is a masterstroke, then it is the selection of Asamoah Gyan. We are very grateful to him for helping us share his knowledge of sports,” he said.