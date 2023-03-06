1
Menu
Sports

Watch 2023 President's Cup trophy presentation to Hearts of Oak

Video Archive
Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Accra Hearts of Oak claimed their 6th President's Cup trophy on the eve of Ghana's 66 Independence Day anniversary ceremony.

Hearts of Oak did the double over their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to defend the trophy they won last year following their 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Black Galaxies defender, Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal in the game to win the trophy of the season for Accra Hearts of Oak in a game that saw a lot of chances but terrible conversions.

Asante Kotoko tried their best to come back in the game, but a more determined and desperate Hearts of Oak managed to carry the day with their one goal.

Because the game was a Ghana Premier League, the Phobians finished the game with three points before taking the goodies that came with winning the President's Cup.

Asante Kotoko fan Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the medals to both the winning and losing teams at the VVIP box with the help of Guinea Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Akufo-Addo and Umaro Sissoco Embalo also presented the trophy and a cheque of GH₵ 50,000 for winning the 2023 President's Cup.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: