Watch 2023 President's Cup trophy presentation to Hearts of Oak

On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Accra Hearts of Oak claimed their 6th President's Cup trophy on the eve of Ghana's 66 Independence Day anniversary ceremony.

Hearts of Oak did the double over their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to defend the trophy they won last year following their 1-0 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Black Galaxies defender, Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal in the game to win the trophy of the season for Accra Hearts of Oak in a game that saw a lot of chances but terrible conversions.



Asante Kotoko tried their best to come back in the game, but a more determined and desperate Hearts of Oak managed to carry the day with their one goal.



Because the game was a Ghana Premier League, the Phobians finished the game with three points before taking the goodies that came with winning the President's Cup.

Asante Kotoko fan Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the medals to both the winning and losing teams at the VVIP box with the help of Guinea Bissau's president, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.



Akufo-Addo and Umaro Sissoco Embalo also presented the trophy and a cheque of GH₵ 50,000 for winning the 2023 President's Cup.



