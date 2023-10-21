Watch Akrobeto’s interview with Chelsea legend Ryan Bertrand on UTV

Comic actor and presenter, Akwasi Boadi alias Akrobeto on the Friday, October 21, 2023, edition of The Real News hosted former Chelsea legend Ryan Bertrand.

The right back and Akrobeto discussed among other things, his career for club and national team, dealing with injuries, criticism and the reception he has received in Ghana.



The former England player also shared insight into his relationship with former Chelsea teammate and Ghanaian international Michael Essien.



He described Essien as a “fantastic player and an amazing human.”



Betrand revealed that his mission in Ghana is to connect with friends and to also connect with the country’s football.



Watch the full interview below:





GA/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



