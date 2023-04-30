Watch Albert Adomah's Championship survival goal against Stoke City

Ghana international Albert Adomah scored a crucial goal for Queens Park Rangers in their Championship game against Stoke City on Saturday.

The former Black Stars winger started and lasted 78 minutes in his outfit's 1-0 away win over Stoke City in the Week 45 fixture.



Adomah’s goal in the second half has propelled QPR to secure their Championship status next season with a game in hand.



The Ghana international found the back of the net a few minutes into the second half as QPR held onto the goal advantage to secure the win.



The crucial goal was Adomah’s second of the season in 37 games.

Adomah is considered as one of the most experienced players in the English Championship. He has featured for a host of clubs in the English second-tier including, Bristol City, Middlesborough, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and others.



Watch video below



