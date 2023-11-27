Watch Alejandro Garnacho's unbelievable overhead kick in Man Utd's 3-0 win over Everton

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning Cristiano Ronaldo-esque overhead kick to open the scoring for Manchester United at Everton.

There were less than three minutes on the clock at Goodison Park when the Argentina international winger silenced the home support – who had been protesting against their 10-point penalty in the Premier League – by hitting the net with a quite remarkable effort that conjured up memories of Ronaldo’s famous strike for Real Madrid in the Champions League against Juventus.



Diogo Dalot clipped over a cross from the right that appeared to pose Everton few problems as it floated behind Garnacho. The 19-year-old watched it all the way, though, and sent an acrobatic effort sailing beyond Jordan Pickford as he emulated the efforts of United legend Wayne Rooney - who produced a similar strike in a memorable derby date with City back in 2011.

Having done his best Ronaldo and Rooney impression when scoring a barely believable volley, Garnacho then broke out CR7’s trademark ‘Siuuuu’ celebration. The talented teenager has never shied away from the fact that he is a big admirer of his former Old Trafford team-mate and will be delighted to have joined him in the bicycle kick goal club.



