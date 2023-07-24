Watch Alfred Lamptey’s Round 1 knockout win over Filipino's Richard Pumicpic in Dubai

Ghanaian boxer, Alfred Lamptey showcased his dominance in the ring with a spectacular Round 1 Technical Knockout victory over Filipino fighter Richard Pumicpic in Dubai on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The bout took place at Sound Stage 3, Dubai Studio City, where Lamptey wasted no time and came out swinging with full force.



From the very start, Lamptey's punches found their target on Pumicpic's face, leaving him struggling to defend himself against the relentless assault. In less than three minutes, Lamptey managed to rack up a considerable lead in points.



As the first round was nearing its end, Lamptey unleashed a series of powerful body shots, causing Pumicpic to collapse onto the canvas.



The referee's count began, but Pumicpic was unable to rise to his feet within the allotted time, resulting in a decisive victory for Lamptey by TKO.



This impressive win marked Lamptey's second fight outside Ghana, a testament to his skill and adaptability in international competitions.



The 21-year-old boxer, nurtured under the guidance of boxing promoter Alex Ntiamoah, has been making waves with a remarkable record of 13 consecutive victories, nine of which were knockout wins.

The event served as a co-main event to the highly anticipated Dicken vs. Sosa IBO Featherweight World Championship, organized by Disrupt Promotions.



Lamptey's stellar performance has solidified his position as a rising star capable of winning Ghana's next world title.



JNA/KPE