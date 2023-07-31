Watch Andre Ayew jet off from Ghana in a private jet amid reports of new club

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has departed Ghana after spending his off-season holidays.

In a video shared on social media by spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie, Dede Ayew was spotted boarding a private jet.



The 32-year-old had a fruitful holiday in Ghana, where he featured in ceremonial matches as well as street football and private training sessions.



The former Nottingham Forest forward is currently a free agent after the English side failed to extend his loan deal.



He has reportedly received numerous offers but is yet to decide his future with few weeks left to end the transfer window.

Reports also claim he has received offers from the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.



Watch the video below







EE/KPE