Watch Andre Ayew's first goal in 2023 as Al-Sadd SC defeat Al Rayyan 2-1

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, scored as Al-Sadd defeated Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Andre Dede Ayew, who featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Arab Nation, started the game for Al-Sadd and scored the opener in the 7th minute after tapping in from close range.

In the away match, Andre Ayew was presented with a chance in the 7th minute and smartly slotted the ball into the back of the net for the home team.

Al-Sadd doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Akram Afif also got his name on the scoresheet.

Although Steven Nzonzi would net a consolation goal for Al Rayyan in the 56th minute, it was not enough to deny Andre Ayew and his teammates the victory.

This season, the Black Stars forward has made 8 appearances for his club in the Qatar Stars League and now has three goals to his name.

Watch Andre Ayew's goal in the post below:

