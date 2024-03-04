Watch Antoine Semenyo’s goal for Bournemouth against Burnley

Semenyo has now scored five goals and provided 2 assists in 22 games in the EPL

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo scored his fifth goal of the season for Bournemouth when they defeated Burnley in the Premier League.

The Black Stars forward lasted the entire duration as Bournemouth cruised to a 2-0 away win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.



Netherlands international Justin Kluivert opened the scoring for the visitors just 13 minutes into the game as they went to the break with the advantage.



Putting on a stellar performance, the Ghanaian international fired home his team's second goal to seal victory two minutes to full time after connecting from a Lewis Cook pass.



Semenyo has been instrumental for Bournemouth in the ongoing campaign. The 24-year-old has now scored five goals and provided 2 assists in 22 games in the English Premier League.

The former Bristol City star will hope to maintain his fine form for Bournemouth.



