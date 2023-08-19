Watch Antoine Semenyo's superb goal against Liverpool

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo, was on the scoresheet during Bournemouth's 3-1 defeat against Liverpool on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead with a perfect rebound finish from inside the box just 3 minutes into the game at Anfield. The goal is his first Premier League of the season after two games.



However, Bournemouth could not hold on to the lead as goals from Luiz Diaz, Mohammed Salah and Diogo Jota secured Liverpool's first win of the season.



Semenyo lasted 76 minutes in the game and had a rating of 7.5 on FotMob for a fairly good performance.



The Ghanaian is steadily finding his feet after a difficult half-season since joining in January 2023.

He played 11 games, started 9 from the bench, and scored one goal before he suffered an injury that ruled him out of the remainder of the 2022/2023 season.



Watch Semenyo's goal below



