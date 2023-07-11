Watch Antonio Rudiger show off his dancing skills as he enjoys vacation in Ghana

Antonio Rudiger

German international, Antonio Rudiger appears to be enjoying his holidays in Ghana as he was spotted showing off his dance moves with some Ghanaian street footballers.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the players cheered Rudiger on as he hopped to the middle and did a freestyle along with the chant.



The Real Madrid defender touched down in Ghana for his second visit in the late hours of Sunday, July 9, 2023, and has been seen spending time with friends during his vacation.



Rudiger has been spending his vacation with German-born Ghanaian player Kingsley Schindler, who is also in Ghana to spend his off-season.



Prior to his visit to Ghana, Rudiger also visited his native country, Sierra Leone, where he made charity donations through his foundation, the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.



In 2022, the player used his World Cup bonus to cover the surgeries of eleven children in Sierra Leone.

Rudiger first visited Ghana in 2021 when he was with Premier League side Chelsea. The player came to Ghana after the 2020 Euros where he represented the German national team.



Show your dance ???? moves like Antonio Rüdiger on Ghanaian ???????? soil #3Sports pic.twitter.com/S3J2ZOHA65 — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) July 11, 2023

EE/KPE