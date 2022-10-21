1
Watch Argentinian journalist burst into tears during interview with Lionel Messi

Messi And Journalist 7567.png Argentinian journalist, Pablo Giralt(in black) and Lionel Messi during the interview

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Argentinian journalist, Pablo Giralt could not hold back his tears during an interview with arguably his country's and the World's greatest footballer, Lionel Messi.

Giralt got emotional and burst into tears during the interview after reality dawned on him that he is having a one-on-one session with one of the World's most adored players in the latter house.

Messi, who was a bit startled, leaned back onto his couch and gave a hilarious smile before touching Giralt to console him.

After the video went viral, the renowned journalist reposted it on Twitter, stating that he achieved one of his life-long dreams.

"Grateful with life to have fulfilled one of my greatest dreams. Thank you Leo for your warmth and simplicity. You are very big. And thanks to everyone who was moved just like me and accompanied me on this wonderful journey. I love you Leo!"

Watch the video below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
