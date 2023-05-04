1
Watch Asafa Powell, Ghanaian wife's funny reaction to eating cola-nut

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell had a 'bitter' experience chewing cola-nut which was handed to him by a chief in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Powell who is in the country with his Ghanaian wife Alyshia Akua Powell for the second, time traveled to the Northern Regional capital to witness an athletics competition.

Before the event, Powell and his wife were led by a team from the Ghana Fastest Human competition to pay a courtesy call on the chief.

Asafa Powell who had never tasted a cola nut before, eagerly took a bite, only to regret it immediately.

His facial expression changed in disgust as he gagged and tried to get rid of the bitter taste.

“I took a big bite of the cola, I couldn’t spit it out so I had to wait till I came outside,” he said.

His wife could not hold back her laughter as she watched her husband.

Watch Asafa Powell's reaction in the video from 8 mins below



