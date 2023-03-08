Watch Asafa Powell and his Ghanaian wife as they inspect plush apartment they want to buy in Ghana

Jamaican legend, Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia Akua Powell seem to have fallen in love with Ghana as they look to acquire a permanent residence in the country.

The popular Jamaican celebrity couple arrived in Ghana on the night of Tuesday, February 28, 2023, for a 10-day visit at the invitation of the Ghana Olympic Committee.



Asafa Powell and Alyshia were received at the Kotoka International Airport by a delegation led by the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah.



They have been to the Parliament House in Ghana, Black Stars Square, Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Castle, and a few of the monumental places in the country as they continue to enjoy their stay.



Asafa Powell and Alyshia also met Ghanaian legend and Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan which the couple later described as a legendary meeting.

However, in a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports on the couple's YouTube page, the Powells already have plans of making Ghana a home as they inspected an apartment that they will wish to acquire.



Watch the video below as the couple toured the apartment they want to buy in Ghana from the 16th minute:



