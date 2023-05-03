Watch Asafa Powell’s shocking reaction to seeing Ghanaian athletes running barefooted

Jamaican sprint king, Asafa Powell was in absolute disbelief after seeing athletes running barefooted at the 2023 Ghana Fastest Human Race competition.

Powell who is in the country with his Ghanaian wife Alyshia Akua Powell for the second time was the special guest of honor at the event which was held in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.



"The athlete is running barefooted on the track, I'm shocked. I know it's not the first but it's really hard," the former Jamaican sprinter said.



He also acknowledged that Ghana has an abundance of talents who could be turned into world-beaters with the right support.



Barnabas Aggreh from the University of Development Studies, Northern Region, won the Men's Seniors Race, clocking in at 10.13 seconds.



Olympian Sarfo Ansah came second with a time of 10.22 seconds, followed by Derrick Sarkodie, who finished third at 10.47 seconds.

In the Female Seniors Race, Boakye Beatrice, also from UDS, won with a time of 11.68 seconds.



Aduntira Grace of Gbewaa Club in the Northern Region, finished second with a time of 11.90 seconds. There were also Under 18 and Under 15 races.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE