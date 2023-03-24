11
Watch Asamoah Gyan give Antoine Semenyo attacking tips after Angola game

Asamoah Gyan Sad 2 610x400 Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan

Fri, 24 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was spotted giving Antoine Semenyo tips after Ghana's game against Angola in Kumasi yesterday.

The AFC Bournemouth forward was a second-half substitute for Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament qualification match yesterday. He replaced Inaki Williams in the 69th minute.

Late in the game, he scored from close range to hand the Black Stars a crucial 1-0 win.

Antoine Semenyo who was overjoyed took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of himself celebrating the goal with a caption. "The SCENES !!!! God did for real we thank him always,"

Antoine Semenyo debuted with the Ghana national team in a 3–0 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Madagascar on 1 June 2022. On 14 November 2022, Semenyo was included in Ghana's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars of Ghana next will travel to Angola for the reverse fixture of the Group E encounter on March 27. Ghana has 7 points in the group after three games. In the other group game Central African Republic whip Madagascar 3-0.

Below is the video:

