Watch Asamoah Gyan's sublime goal in African legends match in Morocco

Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan, reminded the world of his incredible skills as he scored a sublime goal during an exhibition match in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

The match brought together African football legends and members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in a friendly showdown.



CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe led prominent figures from the African football community to play the special match held at the Mohammed VI Technical Center.



The exhibition match featured an array of African football legends, including Asamoah Gyan, who recently announced his retirement from professional football, as well as Togo's Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and Nigeria's Jay-Jay Okocha, among others.



These ex-players graced the pitch, showcasing their talent to the joy of the few who witnessed the match.



Asamoah Gyan demonstrated his exceptional technique by scoring a remarkable curler during the match, leaving his fellow players stunned.



His goal reminded many of the exceptional talent he displayed while he was active in football.

Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Adebayor engaged in a friendly battle for the ball, generating humour on the field.



The exhibition match took place during the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament which was hosted by Morocco.



JNA/KPE