Watch Asamoah Gyan's top goals for UAE- club Al-Ain

Click for Market Deals →
Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shared a video to re-live some of his best goals scored during his three-year stint with UAE side Al-Ain.
The former Black Stars captain left English side Sunderland to join Al-Ain in the summer of 2011.
The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars played some of his best football in his career at the club, helping them win the UAE league title in the 2014/15 season.
He also won the Leagues top goal scorer on three occasions and the AFC Champions League goal king in the 2-13/14 season.
Enjoy the video below:
??????? ???? ???? ?? ????_?????_??????_?????????— ??? ???????? ???????? (@kooora_AE) August 20, 2020
???? ?????? ?? ???? 2012-2013 ?????? 11 ?????? ??????? ???????????? @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/TGlsB1qUyc
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Bayern Munich & PSG among potential Partey destinations
- John Boye suffers an injury in FC Metz pre-season friendly against Montpellier
- Alaves reportedly makes offer for Ghanaian Alexander Djiku
- I’m not a football fan - Tony Yeboah reveals
- Albert Bruce happy to sign two-year deal at Greek side Panachaiki FC
- Read all related articles