Sports News Mon, 24 Aug 2020

Watch Asamoah Gyan's top goals for UAE- club Al-Ain

Asamoah Gyan Prez Asamoah Gyan played for UAE side Al AIn before moving to China

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has shared a video to re-live some of his best goals scored during his three-year stint with UAE side Al-Ain.

The former Black Stars captain left English side Sunderland to join Al-Ain in the summer of 2011.

The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars played some of his best football in his career at the club, helping them win the UAE league title in the 2014/15 season.

He also won the Leagues top goal scorer on three occasions and the AFC Champions League goal king in the 2-13/14 season.

Enjoy the video below:

Source: Ghana Soccernet

