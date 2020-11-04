Watch Asamoah Gyan's training with new side Legon Cities ahead of GPL start

Legon Cities FC coach, Goran Barjaktarevic and striker, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars forward, Asamoah Gyan trained with his new side on Tuesday, November, 3 ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

The all-time leading top scorer for the Black Stars joined the Ghana Premier League side in a deal worth over $1 million according to his agent.



The former Sunderland hitman joined his new teammates for training on Tuesday as preparations continue ahead of the league start.



He was welcomed by club captain Fatau Dauda who said he is ready to relinquish his armband as a sign of respect to the former Ghana captain.

Check out his arrival at the team's training grounds:



