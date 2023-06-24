6
Menu
Sports

Watch Bawumia defy torrential rains to commission Astroturf in Assin North ahead of by-election

Bawumia Rain Assin Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in smock

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a remarkable display of unwavering commitment, Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia and some NPP executives braved through torrential rains to commission an Astro turf in Assin North.

Despite the overflow, they stood their ground, greeting footballers with handshakes and spreading a message of encouragement.

In a video capturing the scene, the vice president, alongside NPP executives including Nana B, walked through the rain to exchange pleasantries with the footballers as part of the commissioning of the pitch. Dr. Bawumia who declined to to take cover under an umbrella, was heard saying, "Give it your best," instilling a sense of determination in the athletes.

Even the newly-constructed Astro turf itself was not spared as the football pitch turned into a swimming pool, adding an unexpected twist to the event.

The commissioning of the Astro turf holds significant importance as the Assin North constituency prepares for a highly anticipated by-election on June 27.

This electoral event follows a Supreme Court ruling that declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North unconstitutional.

In response to the court's decision, both major political parties have swiftly mobilized their forces, embarking on vigorous campaigns to rally voters and secure victory in the upcoming by-election.

Watch the video below



YNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing