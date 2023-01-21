1
Watch Black Galaxies goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim's incredible saves against Sudan

Black Galaxies Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim G Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Sat, 21 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim produced one of the best individual performances at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria to keep Ghana in the competition.

The young goalkeeper's last-minute saves denied Sudan a way back into the game and potentially a winner.

With the Black Galaxies 2-1 up, the pressure was on the team as Sudan mounted waves and waves of attack.

However, Ibrahim was equal to the task, making three-point black saves as Ghana ended the game 3-1 winners.

The Black Galaxies will now wait for the final group games to determine their position in Group C.

"Yesterday night was a great Feeling. Great comeback and Qualification to the Quarterfinals We thank all Ghanaians for the support. Unto the next game," wrote an excited Ibrahim on Twitter.

