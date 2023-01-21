Watch Black Galaxies goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim's incredible saves against Sudan

Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim produced one of the best individual performances at the ongoing CHAN tournament in Algeria to keep Ghana in the competition.

The young goalkeeper's last-minute saves denied Sudan a way back into the game and potentially a winner.



With the Black Galaxies 2-1 up, the pressure was on the team as Sudan mounted waves and waves of attack.



However, Ibrahim was equal to the task, making three-point black saves as Ghana ended the game 3-1 winners.

The Black Galaxies will now wait for the final group games to determine their position in Group C.



"Yesterday night was a great Feeling. Great comeback and Qualification to the Quarterfinals We thank all Ghanaians for the support. Unto the next game," wrote an excited Ibrahim on Twitter.



