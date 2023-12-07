Watch Black Queens heroic welcome at airport after qualifying for 2024 Women’s AFCON

The Black Queens team when they arrived in Ghana

Ghana's senior women's football team the Black Queens, received a heroic welcome at the Kotoka International Airport after securing qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens secured their ticket for the 2024 Women’s AFCON on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 after their final qualifying game against Namibia in Pretoria.



Following their achievement, the team arrived in Accra on Thursday, December 7, 2023 to an electrifying atmosphere at the airport as they were welcomed by the national supporter’s union amidst singing and dancing.



Joining the supporters to welcome the team was celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu and radio presenter Abeiku Santana.



The Black Queens earned their spot in the 2024 Women’s AFCON after overcoming Namibia in the final round of qualifiers.



Despite a 1-0 loss in the second leg on December 5, the Queens secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, having won the first leg 3-1.

Namibia displayed a strong performance in the second leg, controlling the game and preventing Ghana from scoring, marking the first time the Black Queens failed to score in eleven games. This defeat also ended the team's unbeaten streak under new manager Nora Hauptle.



The qualification for WAFCON marks a significant achievement for the Black Queens, securing their spot in the tournament for the first time since 2018.



Ghana joins the host nation Morocco, along with South Africa and Algeria, as the fourth country to qualify for the 2024 Women’s AFCON.





The Black Queens arrive at Kotoka International Airport to an electric atmosphere after securing qualification for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/xFEquTNjqb — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) December 7, 2023

JNA/EK