Watch Black Stars' 31-unbroken passes that led to Ghana's second goal against South Korea

Black Stars 4 Black Stars celebrating a goal against South Korea

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars scored the best team goal of the tournament during the 3-2 win over South Korea on Thursday, November 28, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Ghana exhibited total football, swinging a 31-passing sequence, playing out from the back with 10 out of the eleven players having a touch before Kudus Mohammed put the ball in the net with a brilliant header.

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi started the move from a goal kick passing it short to Mohammed Salisu to begin the sequence.

Thomas Partey, Salis Samed, and Daniel Amartey had the most touches of the ball during the play with Jordan Ayew setting up the goal with a lovely cross.

Ghana went on to win the game despite South Korea's surprise comeback in the second half to level the game 2-2 in the early minutes. But Kudus' 68th-minute goal won it for the Black Stars.

Ghana, following the win, have now moved up to second in the group and would need to beat Uruguay in their final group game to book round 16 place.

