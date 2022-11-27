0
Watch Black Stars' Saturday training session ahead of South Korea game

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: hotfmghana.com

Black Stars have stepped up their preparations for their 2022 World Cup Group H second game against South Korea on Monday.

The training was intense on Saturday, with numerous health clashes between players. Everyone brought his A-game to Saturday's practice, which left coach Otto Addo pleased.

The Black Stars were painfully defeated by three goals to two by soccer powerhouse Portugal in the first game of the football Mundial in Qatar on Thursday.

As they face South Korea in their second group game on Monday, looking at the pugnacious way they have trained ahead of the match, most connoisseurs of the game have predicted a win for the four-time African Champions.

