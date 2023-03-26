Watch Black Stars arrival in Luanda for Angola second leg clash

Black Stars have landed in Luanda ahead of their 2023 Afcon Group E qualifier second-leg game against Angola.
After suffering a knee injury on Thursday, captain Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the second leg against Angola.
The 33-year-old did not travel to Luanda with the team for the return match on Monday.
Andre Ayew stumbled on his way to the changing room and injured his knee, forcing him to return to his club for further treatment, according to the results of the MRI scan.
Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku, Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu, and Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi are among the players that did not travel. Due to injuries, the trio was excluded from the traveling party.
Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo scored the winner in the first leg which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Ghana is currently top in Group E with seven points after three games.
