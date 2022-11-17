1
Watch Black Stars final jama session ahead of Switzerland friendly

Black Stars Jama F Black Stars jama session | File photo

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As has become a tradition, the Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up preparations for their final friendly game with a jama session in Dubai.

With days to the start of the World Cup and days after coach Otto Addo named his final 26-man squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the team is currently camping in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Their final friendly game is slated for today (November 17) against World Cup-bound Switzerland as Otto Addo wraps up preparations for his team.

In the absence of legendary Asamoah Gyan, a video shared by the Ghana Football Association on social media suggests that skipper Dede Ayew has taken over full duties as jama leader as the team sang morale boosting tunes amid drumming and dancing late Wednesday night after training.

The friendly is slated for 10:00 GMT at the ZSC Stadium in Dubai.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will begin its campaign in Qatar against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.

