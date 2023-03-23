0
Menu
Sports

Watch Black Stars final training session at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Angola clash

Video Archive
Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a full house for Black Stars coach Chris Hughton as he held his final training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the game against Angola.

The Black Stars will host the Palancas Negras of Angola in Kumasi for the first leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifiers on Thursday, March 23.

The arrival of Abdul Salis Samed who couldn’t join his international teammates on time in Ghana because he was delayed at the airport in France completed the house for Chris Hughton.

Abdul Salis Samed trained with the team but it is not clear whether he will start in the game against Angola after having less time to train under the new manager.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wallacott who got injured after the goalpost fell on him during the session on Tuesday, March 21, also took part in the final training after he was cleared by the medical team.

Mohammed Salisu was the only player who couldn't complete the final training session after he was escorted to the dressing room over injury concerns.

The Southampton defender is now a doubt for the game against the Palancas Negras according to head coach, Chris Hughton.

Watch the final training session ahead of the Angola game:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: