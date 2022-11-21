2
Watch Black Stars' first training in Qatar ahead of Portugal clash

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have held their first training in Qatar on Sunday, November 21, 2022.

The team arrived in Doha on Friday, November 18, after a four-day camping in United Arab Emirates(UAE).

The team had a successful training session with no injury worries as they prepared for their opening group game against Portugal.

The Black Stars have also had their official photoshoot for the tournament.

The morning after the training, the team had a meeting with a team from FIFA to brief the players about the new rules of the tournament.

Ghana, who are in Group H, will play their first match against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

