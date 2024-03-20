Watch Black Stars' first training session under Otto Addo, Paintsil, Fatawu Dauda, others

The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session ahead of their two friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Under the watch of new coach, Otto Addo, and his technical team, the Black Stars held their first training session, with 16 players participating in the exercise.



Per a footballghana report, the players who took part in the session are Tariq Lamptey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Kasim Nuhu, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Samed Salis, Patrick Kpozo, Alidu Seidu, Joseph Wollacott, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Denis Odoi, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Ibrahim, Abdulai Nurudeen, and Fredrick Asare.



The report furthered that the number of players in camp increased to 23 in the later hours of Tuesday, following the arrival of some more players.



A video published by the Ghana Football Association captures the players being put through their paces by the technical team.



New Black Stars goalkeeping coach, Fatawu Dauda, led the goalkeepers to perform some regular moves.



The players did some ball juggling, as well as rondos and shooting drills to get them ready for the game.

Otto Addo will begin his second stint with the Black Stars with a game against Nigeria on March 22 before taking on Uganda four days later.



The game against Nigeria is the first for the team since the 2023 African Cup of Nations, where the team exited in the first round.



The poor performance of the team, which saw them draw two and lose one of the three Group B games, cost the job of Chris Hughton and his entire backroom staff.



They have been replaced by Otto Addo as head coach, Joseph Laumann and John Paintsil as assistants, and Fatawu Dauda as goalkeepers’ coach.







