Watch Black Stars heated 'Masha Allah' jama session ahead of Comoros clash

The Black Stars players engaged in a heated jama mood at the team's hotel on the eve of their game against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Jama is a locally coined name for the act of singing, clapping, drumming, and dancing to lift the moods and morale of individuals.



It has become the team's tradition to perform it after their last training session before matchday.



The session was aimed to boost their spirits ahead of the crucial Group I fixture in Moroni.



Goalkeeper Richard Ofori led the 'spiritual' session as he sang with passion and poured his emotions, screaming Masha Allah which means Allah has willed it.



Players like Jordan Ayew, Salis Samed, Antoine Semenyo, Fatawu Issahaku, Inaki Williams, Dede Ayew, Baba Idrissu, and a few others were actively involved, singing along.

Ghana will be hoping to make it two out of two in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they meet Comoros in round two of the series.



While Black Stars picked a sim win over Madagascar in their opening game, Comoros beat Central Africa Republic 4-2 to start their qualifiers on a high note.



The highly anticipated Comoros-Ghana tie is set at 16:00 GMT kickoff time.



Watch the Black Stars' jama session below





EE/OGB



