Watch Black Stars players fraternize after arriving in camp for Angola games

The Black Stars players have begun camping in a positive atmosphere as they welcome each other by patting their backs and hugging each other.

Most of the players were part of the team that represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in December 2022, while a few faces have returned to the squad.



The team is expected to depart to Kumasi by mid-day today to continue their training sessions.



Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.



Players in camp so far



They include Jojo Wollacott, Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, and J Ayew.



Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Edmund Addo, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Thomas Partey.



