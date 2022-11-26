0
Watch Black Stars training ahead of South Korea clash

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars held their first intensive training ahead of their second group game against South Korea.

Ghana lost their opening game, 3-2 to Portugal and would want to grab a needed win against Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The team has held their recovery training on Friday to continue their preparations.

All players were present for the session with no injury worries in camp.

Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will need to beat South Korea and Uruguay to qualify from the group.

Watch the training seesion below

