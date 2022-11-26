Watch Black Stars training ahead of South Korea clash

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Stars held their first intensive training ahead of their second group game against South Korea.
Ghana lost their opening game, 3-2 to Portugal and would want to grab a needed win against Korea on Monday, November 28, 2022.
The team has held their recovery training on Friday to continue their preparations.
All players were present for the session with no injury worries in camp.
Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.
The Black Stars will need to beat South Korea and Uruguay to qualify from the group.
Watch the training seesion below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 2022 World Cup: Odartey Lamptey waxes lyrical about Mohammed Muntari after scoring for Qatar
- 2022 World Cup: Inaki Williams' late slip resembles Dion Dublin's strike against Newcastle
- 2022 World Cup: Ex-Man U star backs South Korea to beat Ghana on Monday
- 2022 World Cup: Substituting Kudus Mohammed in Portugal game was wrong – Maxwell Konadu
- Ghana vs Protugal: GFA to petition FIFA over 'poor' officiating - Report
- Read all related articles