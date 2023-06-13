0
Watch Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu's funny response to question on 'Ghana or Abrokyire'

Samuel Owusu 4567687.png Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu was emphatic in his response that staying abroad is better than living Ghana when he was put on the spot to choose between Ghana or 'abrokyire'(Abroad).

In a video shared by Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, Owusu claimed that even those in Ghana would like to travel abroad.

The FK Cukaricki winger said although home will always be home, he would choose to stay abroad because it's exciting.

"Abrokyire. Abroad is good, even those who are home want to come here. You cannot abandon your home but abroad is abroad."

Samuel Owusu was one of the many who chose abroad over Ghana in the vox-pop posted by Zionfelix.

Ghana's declining economic fortunes in recent years has been highlighted by many citizens especially the youth, as reasons for them departing the country in search of greener pastures.

A thematic report on migration in 2021 showed that 77% of people who leave Ghana to seek greener pastures elsewhere fall between the ages of 20-49.

Watch Samuel Owusu's video below



