Watch Brian Brobbey's 'dreadful' penalty for Ajax against Almere

Ajax wonderkid Brian Brobbey may have entered into the history book for the worst penalty kick for the year 2021 following his dreadful spot-kick against Almere.

The 19-year-old was playing for Ajax’s B team this evening against promotion-chasing Almere, and he had the chance to put his side ahead from the spot.



Brobbey stepped up to take the kick and hit the ball outside the stadium.

Brian Brobbey will be joining German Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, in the summer when his current contract with Ajax runs out.



