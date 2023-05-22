Watch Brian Brobbey’s goal for Ajax in win over Utrecht

Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey

Ajax secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, with Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey scoring the match winning goal.

Brobbey found the back of the net with an assist from his compatriot Mohammed Kudus, repeating a successful move from their previous win against Groningen.



Brobbey's goal marked his 13th in 31 Bundesliga games this season, while, Black Stars midfielder Kudus recorded his fourth assist in 29 Eredivisie games.



Ajax wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Steven Bergwijn opening the scoring just 20 minutes into the game, courtesy of an assist from Owen Wijndal.



However, Utrecht quickly responded, as Anastasios Douvikas equalized five minutes into the second half, capitalizing on a well-executed setup by Taylor Booth.



Undeterred, Brobbey showcased his alertness in the 68th minute, scoring from the middle of the box, once again benefiting from Kudus' assist.



To seal the win for Ajax, Dusan Tadic found the back of the net in stoppage time, securing a final score of 3-1 for John Heitinga's men.






