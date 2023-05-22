0
Menu
Sports

Watch Brian Brobbey’s goal for Ajax in win over Utrecht

Brian Brobbey Goall 1 Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday, with Netherlands-born Ghanaian attacker Brian Brobbey scoring the match winning goal.

Brobbey found the back of the net with an assist from his compatriot Mohammed Kudus, repeating a successful move from their previous win against Groningen.

Brobbey's goal marked his 13th in 31 Bundesliga games this season, while, Black Stars midfielder Kudus recorded his fourth assist in 29 Eredivisie games.

Ajax wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Steven Bergwijn opening the scoring just 20 minutes into the game, courtesy of an assist from Owen Wijndal.

However, Utrecht quickly responded, as Anastasios Douvikas equalized five minutes into the second half, capitalizing on a well-executed setup by Taylor Booth.

Undeterred, Brobbey showcased his alertness in the 68th minute, scoring from the middle of the box, once again benefiting from Kudus' assist.

To seal the win for Ajax, Dusan Tadic found the back of the net in stoppage time, securing a final score of 3-1 for John Heitinga's men.

See Brobbey’s goal below:

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: