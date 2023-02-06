0
Watch Christian Atsu’s last goal for Hatayspor before earthquake incident

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, who has been trapped in the Turkey earthquake came off the bench to score the winner for Hatayaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal for the club as Hatayaspor defeated Kasimpasa.

Atsu was brought on in the 82nd minute for his third appearance of the campaign when he replaced French forward Rayan Aabid.

Atsu scored in stoppage time and that made the difference in the round of 23 fixture as Hatayspor move out of the relegation zone to the 14th position on the table.

He scored beautifully from a free kick from the edge of the box with a few minutes remaining in the game.

Atsu is part of the numerous victims who have been trapped in the Turkey earthquake.

Turkish officials report more than 1800 people have been killed, and the toll is rising as a wide area was hit.

Watch video below



