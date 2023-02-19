Watch Christian Atsu's last social media video with his kids

If tributes and eulogies from people who crossed paths with him are anything to go by, then late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, was a really likable figure who was well-grounded and down to earth.

The tributes have been touching with more emphasis on the good person he was than the talented footballer he was.



A British journalist who covers Newcastle described him as ‘one of the game's best humans.’



These values and virtues that made him stand out are what he would have loved to have imbibed in his children as they grow up, but as life would have it, Atsu will not be around to steer the lives of the three kids in a similar way to his.



If social media posts are to be used as a measure of love, then Atsu certainly loved his children and shared great moments with them.



From Christmas family photos to occasional updates of fun time with his kids, Christian Atsu gave his followers on social media an insight into his great relationship with his wife and children.

The last social media video he shared of his family captures him in a playful karate-do exercise with two of his three kids.



After twelve days of search and rescue efforts, Christian Atsu was confirmed dead with his body apparently retrieved from the rubble of a building in Hatayar, Turkey.



The death of Christian Atsu was confirmed by his agent, Nana Sechere, who has been in Turkey for over one week.



“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.



“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” he tweeted.

Shortly after, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to fly the remains of Christian Atsu to Ghana.



“The Embassy is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial. The public will be updated on further developments.”



Christian Atsu made 60 appearances for Ghana, scoring 10 goals. He played for Malaga, Newcastle, Bournemouth and FC Porto.



