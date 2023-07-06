6
Watch Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's brace for FC Zurich in pre-season friendly

Thu, 6 Jul 2023

Black Meteors forward, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored two goals for FC Zurich in a pre-season game against FC Schaffhausen on July 6, 2023.

The former Hearts of Oak man scored a second-half brace in Zurich's 5-1 win over the Swiss side.

He hit his first goal with a brilliant strike on the turn at the edge of the box, before dazzling around the goalkeeper and slotting in the ball for his second goal of the afternoon.

Barnieh had a difficult first season at Zurich, playing less than 10 games. He looks to impress in the pre-season to gain the faith of the coaching staff for the upcoming campaign.

The team's pre-season preparations offer the perfect opportunity for him to integrate further with his new teammates, develop an understanding of the coach's tactics, and enhance his overall performance.

Watch highlights of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's two goals below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
